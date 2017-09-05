British Triathlon is a Federation, whose members are the Home Nation's Associations of Triathlon England, Triathlon Scotland and Welsh Triathlon. British Triathlon is responsible for matters such as the Great Britain Elite, Paratriathlon and Age-Group Teams, British and International events, Anti-Doping and International Representation. British Triathlon also manages a number of services that are shared with the three Home Nations.
