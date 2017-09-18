BRJ Run and Try

BRJ Run and Tri is a friendly club of around 200 catering for runners and triathletes of all standards. Formed in 1988 as BRJ Roadrunners, we are affiliated to England Athletics and the British Triathlon Federation. In 2012 the club changed its name to incorporate the triathlon section to become BRJ Run and Tri. Members range from age 7 to over 70, fast to slow, beginners to experienced. Whilst most members take part in organised races from 5k to marathons and triathlons of varying distances.