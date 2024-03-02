The foundation aims to work with young people, Under 21, in the district of Northamptonshire who face social inequality as a result of poor access to education, health and wellbeing advice, cultural opportunities and mental health support. The Bruce Green Foundation acts a catalyst for change, enabling young people to have the confidence to make changes for the betterment of their lives: academically, socially and emotionally. We do this through the provision of long term interventions, the external delivery of cultural and cinematic interventions and by supporting partner organisations who share our mission. From the beautiful and inspiring rural location of Winwick Hall, our safe and secure 100 acre site, we are able to provide long-term nurture interventions which are methodical in their delivery and measurable in their impact.