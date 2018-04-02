Welcome to Buckingham and Stowe Running Club’s web site. We are a friendly club with members of all abilities from outright beginners who have just taken up running to total nutters who run over 40 marathons a year! It matters not whether you are a speedy sub-6 minute miler keen on running sub-3:30 marathons or have just decided to give running a go with a run-walk programme – everyone is welcome.
Welcome to Buckingham and Stowe Running Club’s web site. We are a friendly club with members of all abilities from outright beginners who have just taken up running to total nutters who run over 40 marathons a year! It matters not whether you are a speedy sub-6 minute miler keen on running sub-3:30 marathons or have just decided to give running a go with a run-walk programme – everyone is welcome.