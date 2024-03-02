Burnham on Sea Harriers is a local friendly running club that supports runners of all abilities in the Burnham on Sea, Highbridge and surrounding areas. The club has an active membership that run in races locally, nationally and globally and organises two annual events – the Burnham on sea half marathon and Brent Knoll race. The club meets on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, and provides the core volunteering team for the Burnham and Highbridge parkrun every Saturday morning. New members are always welcome. Coaching is available for runners wishing to improve their performance or to support training for a race or event.