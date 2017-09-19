Burntwood Tri Club

Small, friendly Club. We have members of all ages and abilities – everyone is welcome. We aim to provide consistent, high quality training allowing all our members to achieve their potential, The Club organizes several training sessions each week. We have also forged links with several local triathlon, running and cycling Clubs allowing our members to attend their Club’s sessions. The Club is affiliated to British Triathlon and UK Athletics and the Cycle Time Trial Association.
Small, friendly Club. We have members of all ages and abilities – everyone is welcome. We aim to provide consistent, high quality training allowing all our members to achieve their potential, The Club organizes several training sessions each week. We have also forged links with several local triathlon, running and cycling Clubs allowing our members to attend their Club’s sessions. The Club is affiliated to British Triathlon and UK Athletics and the Cycle Time Trial Association.