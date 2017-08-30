For the last 3 years the Byfleet Running Festival has raised funds to contribute towards the completion of Phase 1 of the project to enhance the facilities at St. Mary’s Church and Community Hall. This is now complete and we have a shiny new kitchen, much enlarged storage space, new heating system and windows. But the fund raising doesn’t stop there, hence the Byfleet Running Festival 2017, as we move to Phase 2 where we want to refurbish the rooms above the East end of the hall.