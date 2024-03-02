Calvary Chapel Bible College
Calvary Chapel Bible College exists to train and develop men and women of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities into Christlike disciples and servant-leaders who know God through His Word and are equipped by His Spirit to serve Him in every area of life, for the glory of God.
