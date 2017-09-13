Capital Tri is a triathlon club and event provider that organises multi-sport training sessions and events for athletes of all abilities. Our homes are West Reservoir, Stoke Newington and Lee Valley Velo Park (Olympic Park). Our races and training sessions includes open water swims, aquathlons, duathlons and triathlons – as well as weekend and weekday evening training sessions.
