Carb DM’s mission is to build a supportive community that improves the quality of life and health of all those affected by type 1 diabetes (T1D). The Carb DM community fosters connections among people with diabetes, their loved ones, and medical professionals, promotes learning, and develops strategies for thriving with type 1 diabetes. To learn more about Carb DM and get more involved, please email krystle@carbdm.org or call us at 650 567 6061.