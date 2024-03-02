Carlisle Tri Club
We are a friendly, volunteer club formed in 2009 by a group of like minded friends. We aim to help all of our members enjoy swimming, cycling and running. Since 2009 the club has gone from strength to strength, with over 100 members and a dedicated team of coaches catering for all levels of triathletes, from complete beginners to seasoned professionals.
