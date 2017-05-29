Centurion Running

First and foremost we are an ultra distance trail event organiser based in the UK. Our objective is to put on the best supported, most professionally and safely organised, runner orientated ultra distance trail races - anywhere. We have taken the things we liked from races we have been fortunate enough to run ourselves and added them to the trails that we love. Our aim is to provide the maximum level of support we can for runners over race weekend on the resources we have available. To be transparent. To be sustainable and reduce waste and environmental impact as much as we physically can. Our races all contain the same basic elements. 50 or 100 miles non-stop and on foot. 13 - 16 fully stocked aid stations over 100 miles (7 over 50), friendly and hugely enthusiastic volunteers and staff and medical support on hand at all times, up and down the course, throughout the race.