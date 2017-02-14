Centurion Running Club
Our founder, John Walker started the running club in the 1970's as part of his mission to make running accessible to the masses. John was one of the pioneers in marathon running to all, he began 'the peoples marathon' in March of 1980, a marathon for all to enter, prior to this it was only elite runners than could take part in marathons.
