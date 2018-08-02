Chevron City to Surf for Activ

The first City to Surf was held on 23 February 1975, with 500 participants. In an early show of support for equality, both men and women participated and the wheelchair event was added in 1983. The 12km course has remained essentially the same since the very beginning when it started on St Georges Tce at the Perth City Council Chambers, to Jubilee Park in City Beach. It’s grown from the hero event in Perth to a regional series in 2013 adding Albany, Busselton, Geraldton and Karratha.