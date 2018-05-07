Clowne Road Runners Club

Welcome to the clowne road runners website where we hope you will find all the information you need about our running club. The club welcomes all abilities from 15 years upwards both men and ladies. Our training night is on a thursday starting at 7.00pm with a varying schedule from track sessions to organised training runs led by coach dan page. Please check the website or our facebook page for the latest information. The training sessions are designed to accommodate your running level, with the