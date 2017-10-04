Club Ciclistas Estancia Grande

The "Estancia Big Cyclists Club" was created to encourage competition cycling, aiming to provide careers in the province of St. Louis for the des especially considering the evolution of female cycling. Organize the most important races such as the Challenger Planeta Xilium Cup, the Great New York-Argentina-San Luis Fund; Grand Prix women's edition UCI 1.2; Tour de San Luis UCI 2.2 unique in South America.
