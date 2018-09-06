Coastalfunruns is a series of annual low cost, low key coastal fun running events held in South Australia and proudly supporting both BRAVEHEARTS & the Australian Cancer Research Foundation (ACRF). There is a big emphasis on having FUN. Enter, run, have fun and feel good knowing that you are helping others. Everyone who enters becomes a “Braverunner” and a kids champion as part proceeds go to both BRAVEHEARTS & ACRF.