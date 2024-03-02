Coniston 14
The Coniston 14 is probably the most beautiful road race in Britain. Each year it attracts some 1600 runners and has a reputation for being one of the best organised small races in the country. The Race is organised by an enthusiastic committee of volunteers from Coniston village.
