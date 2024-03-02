Copper Canyons Endurance Runs

‘Canyon to Canyon’ is a magical, cultural, and athletic journey through the Copper Canyons, the largest and deepest canyon system in North America. You’ll meet and compete alongside the indigenous peoples of these lands, the famed Tarahumara (Raramuri) endurance runners who where made familiar via the best selling ‘Born to Run’ by Christopher McDougal. Over four days of running you’ll experience over 100 miles that will become etched in your mind for life.