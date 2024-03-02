Corby Athletic Club

A warm welcome to our club. Here are the details of the Corby AC training groups and teams for track and field, cross country and road running. We are always looking for athletes of all ages from 8 years upwards, and at all levels to join our club to improve individual standards and help Corby AC to win competitions and improve our standing in the leagues we participate in. We want to encourage more disabled athletes to join us across a range of events. The Northants Wheelchair Academy is based at Corby AC and we are keen to welcome more wheelchair users to participate.