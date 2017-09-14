Crazylegs Events

Crazy Legs Events organise running and multi-sports events in the Greater Manchester, Cheshire, Derbyshire and Peak District. We also provide chip timing and event management services to other race organisers nationwide. We are committed to ensuring our events are as safe, accessible, enjoyable and inclusive as possible. Our aim is to achieve high levels of satisfaction, leaving participants feeling they have had value for money and wanting to return again and again.
