The Crediton Running Network (CRN) was established in 2011 by a small group of passionate qualified run leaders and coaches after their existing running group closed. Meeting together one evening in the pub they agreed that Crediton needed it’s own running club. Until that time the groups were for women and girls only so it was unaminous there was now a need for a mixed group but it would be different to many traditional clubs in that it would welcome and accommodate people of all ages, all sh