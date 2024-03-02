Cumberland Fell Runners Association

This site is for fell runners who enjoy the challenge of running up and down some of the most beautiful and remote mountainous peaks in the British isles. The most important thing for us is that you enjoy our races, give us your feedback and join our band of regular supporters, who come back year after year to run our three often gruelling but definitely challenging classic fell races; the Ennerdale Horseshoe, the Wasdale Horseshoe and the Scafell Pike.