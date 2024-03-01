Cure EB funds medical research to find a cure for epidermolysis bullosa "EB", a severe genetic skin condition that leads to blistering and skin loss at the slightest friction. Children with the condition are often referred to as 'Butterfly Children' their skin said to be as 'fragile as a butterflies wings' What we want most is for children and adults to fly free from the pain of EB and make the blisters and wounds stop.