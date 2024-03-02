Cute Fruit Events
We are a Cheshire based events company whose aim is to deliver professional and affordable races. We aim to be attractive to the nervous first-timer, the experienced club runner and elite athlete. All of our races our officially recognised by UK Athletics and our courses accurately measured by accredited course officials.
We are a Cheshire based events company whose aim is to deliver professional and affordable races. We aim to be attractive to the nervous first-timer, the experienced club runner and elite athlete. All of our races our officially recognised by UK Athletics and our courses accurately measured by accredited course officials.