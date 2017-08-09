CX Sportive
CX Sportive is an exciting new ride format. It’s ideal for your cross bike, but equally suitable for your XC MTB or even road winter training bike, tweaked for a little rough stuff!\* The course mixes back roads, interwoven with byways and a few short tougher off road links that will certainly bring on the heat!
