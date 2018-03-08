CXC4L
The CXC4L Alumni Association is a network of former cross country runners from Newark Memorial High School, as well as Newark High School and Memorial High School before their merger. We partner with the Newark Days Celebration in order to put on the Newark Mile 4K for the community in celebration of Newark's birthday!
The CXC4L Alumni Association is a network of former cross country runners from Newark Memorial High School, as well as Newark High School and Memorial High School before their merger. We partner with the Newark Days Celebration in order to put on the Newark Mile 4K for the community in celebration of Newark's birthday!