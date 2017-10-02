Cyclone24
Cyclone24 is the UK’s only 24 hour velodrome challenge event series. We bring you the ultimate cycling endurance challenge where teams of 6 riders battle physical exhaustion and mental fatigue, as they take to the velodrome track in rotation to relay cycle non stop for 24 hours. It’s a real challenge of strength, determination and team spirit.
