Dalbeattie Community Initiative
A well established cycling sportive, held each May, with routes designed by cyclists for cyclists to enjoy, and raising money for local good causes. Since 2019, the event has been organised by Dumfries Devorgilla Rotary Club and Dalbeattie Community Initiative.
