Dallas Athletes Racing
Dallas Athletes Racing began with a single event (kids triathlon) in Coppell, TX in 2001. They have produced OVER 200 running and multi-sport events including the Wounded Warrior 5K-10K-Half Marathon and the Texas Man Triathlon, which has become a Texas triathlon tradition!
Dallas Athletes Racing began with a single event (kids triathlon) in Coppell, TX in 2001. They have produced OVER 200 running and multi-sport events including the Wounded Warrior 5K-10K-Half Marathon and the Texas Man Triathlon, which has become a Texas triathlon tradition!