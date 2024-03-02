Dare2Run
Founded by Dean McMinn and Oli Smith, Dare2Run is a South Wales based outdoor adventure and running events specialist. The founders came together over a mutual love of the outdoors, adventure sports and trail running underpinned by a great desire to positively promote and preserve the natural playground they spend the majority of their time in.
