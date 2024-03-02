Dartmouth Ameteur Athletic Club
Dartmouth Amateur Athletic Club was formed in 1979 and has since been an integral part of the Dartmouth community with members representing the town at events all around the world. Anyone from the age of 8 upwards is welcome to join and compete for the club in various events and competitions throughout the year. These vary from junior, Senior and Veterans level.
Dartmouth Amateur Athletic Club was formed in 1979 and has since been an integral part of the Dartmouth community with members representing the town at events all around the world. Anyone from the age of 8 upwards is welcome to join and compete for the club in various events and competitions throughout the year. These vary from junior, Senior and Veterans level.