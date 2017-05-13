DB Max provide race timing for events all over the UK, from triathlons with 250 entries to running events with over 5000 entries. We also organise running, duathlon and triathlon events, including the Chilly, Westonbirt Triathlon and Portishead Triathlon and our new Titan Middle Distance Triathlon series with events in Brecon, Dartmoor and Weston. We provide event management services for various events in the South West and further afield. DB Max are known for providing high-quality service, in race timing, event management and event consultancy.