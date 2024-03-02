Destination Races produces 6 Wine Country Half Marathons in 6 locations. All are in wine regions, all through gorgeous wine country scenery, and all with a wine and music festival just beyond the finish line. Locations include: Santa Barbara Wine Country Half, Virginia Wine Country Half, Napa To Sonoma Wine Country Half, Oregon Wine Country Half, Kelowna Wine Country Half, and Healdsburg Wine Country Half. We pride ourselves in designing some of the most scenic 13.1 mile point-to-point road courses in the world. Each is unique in its characteristics but all wind through the back roads of popular wine regions and finish with our trademark Wine & Music Festival.