Divine Mercy Family Foundation
The primary function of the Divine Mercy Family Foundation is to provide medical and support services for pregnant teens in Nigeria, West Africa, so that they might have safe deliveries. Divine Mercy Family Foundation is proud to be affiliated with Pinkney Home Services on special projects within the US.
The primary function of the Divine Mercy Family Foundation is to provide medical and support services for pregnant teens in Nigeria, West Africa, so that they might have safe deliveries. Divine Mercy Family Foundation is proud to be affiliated with Pinkney Home Services on special projects within the US.