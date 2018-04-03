Dorking & Mole Valley AC

Dorking and Mole Valley Athletics Club is a friendly club which caters for all ages and abilities, from 10 to Veteran and covers both athletics and field events. Our numerous activities are divided into groups to suit all abilities, from competitive runners and triathletes to those who enjoy some gentle exercise as well as the Junior age groups. The Club has an active Triathlon group and is affiliated to Triathlon England, part of the British Triathlon Federation.