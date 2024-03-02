Downey Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber is a non-profit, action-oriented membership organization serving as the leading spokesman for, and the representative of, business in Downey. A voluntary organization, it unites business and professional people and firms into a central agency which lends itself to improving business and building a better community. It directs its energies toward improving the community and conditions under which business is conducted.
The Chamber is a non-profit, action-oriented membership organization serving as the leading spokesman for, and the representative of, business in Downey. A voluntary organization, it unites business and professional people and firms into a central agency which lends itself to improving business and building a better community. It directs its energies toward improving the community and conditions under which business is conducted.