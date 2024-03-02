Dragon OCR

I am sure everyone will have a different reason to challenge themselves with an obstacle race but the same outcome was achieved. The feeling of accomplishment and success. Everyone has struggles (obstacles) in their lives, some people openly express them, but most of us don’t. We keep them inside and that is not healthy, we need a positive healthy release for our pent-up aggression, fear, anger or depression. Once you step onto the obstacle course, you are now surrounded by strangers that become friends. I know that sounds crazy, but it happens here and to my knowledge only here. These people are genuinely good people, from all incomes, nationalities and races. Doesn’t matter how young, old, out of shape, in-shape you are, we are all here to encourage you.