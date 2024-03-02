Driffield Striders is a small, friendly local longstanding running club founded in 1983. The club is aimed at all standards of running from social runners to those who wish to pursue and achieve their own goals. We have 70+ members at present (including our walking group). Our current members are of varied abilities, have individual goals and run for different reasons so we are able to embrace and welcome any runners into the club. We also have a small walking club which consists of regular walkers and some runners who are recovering from injuries.