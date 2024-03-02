Drover Cycles
Now in its fourth year, the Drover Cycles Sportive Series is a trio of road cycling challenges set in the glorious surroundings of Mid Wales and the Marches. We love running these events and it seems you like taking part too – we reckon it’s the combination of superb scenery and mountains of homemade cakes, among other things!
