Du City Tri Runs, Inc.
Upcoming events
Brooklyn Spring Half • 10k • 5k |Brooklyn Spring Half • 10k • 5k |Kings County
16 Mar
March Madness Half, 10K, 5KMarch Madness Half, 10K, 5KJersey City
24 Mar
Queens Spring Half, 10K, 5KQueens Spring Half, 10K, 5KQueens County
30 Mar
The Verrazzano Half, 10K, 5KThe Verrazzano Half, 10K, 5KKings County
7 Apr
The Verrazzano 10K & 5KThe Verrazzano 10K & 5KKings County
7 Apr
The New Jersey Spring Half, 10K, 5k at Battlefield State Park,The New Jersey Spring Half, 10K, 5k at Battlefield State Park,Manalapan Township
14 Apr
The Big Forest Half Marathon, 10K, 5KThe Big Forest Half Marathon, 10K, 5KTuckerton
21 Apr
NYC Spring 10K - 5K |NYC Spring 10K - 5K |New York
5 May
BROOKLYN MOTHER'S DAY HALF, 10K, 5K •BROOKLYN MOTHER'S DAY HALF, 10K, 5K •Kings County
12 May
The Jersey City Spring Half, 10K, 5KThe Jersey City Spring Half, 10K, 5KJersey City
19 May
NYC Memorial Day Half Marathon, 10K, 5KNYC Memorial Day Half Marathon, 10K, 5KKings County
25 May
Flushing Meadows NYC Half • 10k • 5k |Flushing Meadows NYC Half • 10k • 5k |Queens County
23 Jun
Coney Island Half 10K 5KConey Island Half 10K 5KKings County
14 Jul
The Queens NYC Half, 10K & 5KThe Queens NYC Half, 10K & 5KQueens County
21 Jul
The Jersey City Summer Half, 10K, 5K-2024The Jersey City Summer Half, 10K, 5K-2024Jersey City
18 Aug
Planet NY Half Marathon, 10K, 5K -2024Planet NY Half Marathon, 10K, 5K -2024Queens County
14 Sep
The JC Green Half Marathon, 10K, 5KThe JC Green Half Marathon, 10K, 5KJersey City
6 Oct
Queens NYC Halloween Half, 10K, 5KQueens NYC Halloween Half, 10K, 5KQueens County
26 Oct
Brooklyn Fall Half •10k • 5k |Brooklyn Fall Half •10k • 5k |Kings County
10 Nov
