Du City Tri Runs, Inc.
Upcoming events
Brooklyn Spring Half • 10k • 5k |
Kings County
16 Mar
March Madness Half, 10K, 5K
Jersey City
24 Mar
Queens Spring Half, 10K, 5K
Queens County
30 Mar
The Verrazzano Half, 10K, 5K
Kings County
7 Apr
The Verrazzano 10K & 5K
Kings County
7 Apr
The New Jersey Spring Half, 10K, 5k at Battlefield State Park,
Manalapan Township
14 Apr
The Big Forest Half Marathon, 10K, 5K
Tuckerton
21 Apr
NYC Spring 10K - 5K |
New York
5 May
BROOKLYN MOTHER'S DAY HALF, 10K, 5K •
Kings County
12 May
The Jersey City Spring Half, 10K, 5K
Jersey City
19 May
NYC Memorial Day Half Marathon, 10K, 5K
Kings County
25 May
Flushing Meadows NYC Half • 10k • 5k |
Queens County
23 Jun
Coney Island Half 10K 5K
Kings County
14 Jul
The Queens NYC Half, 10K & 5K
Queens County
21 Jul
The Jersey City Summer Half, 10K, 5K-2024
Jersey City
18 Aug
Planet NY Half Marathon, 10K, 5K -2024
Queens County
14 Sep
The JC Green Half Marathon, 10K, 5K
Jersey City
6 Oct
Queens NYC Halloween Half, 10K, 5K
Queens County
26 Oct
Brooklyn Fall Half •10k • 5k |
Kings County
10 Nov
