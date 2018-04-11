Dulwich Runners AC

We have approximately 250 members of all abilities who regularly compete in road, XC, multi-terrain, fell and track races. We welcome as members those who wish to run competitively - as well as those who wish simply to maintain a level of fitness. Many of our runners have their own personal targets. Some simply want to maintain fitness or to get fit, others are looking to complete their first race or improve their personal best in a range of events such as the London Marathon etc.