Dynamic Adventures CIC
For over 20 years Dynamic Adventures CIC has worked with people providing training for would-be instructors, bringing fun activities to visitors, schools and charities, helping get groups out into the hills, running expeditions for young people through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and inspiring through the transformative power of adventurous activity.
