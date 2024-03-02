The Eagle Cycling Club provides cyclists with a variety of riding experiences. Our members can be seen on the road, in the hills, on tandems, on recumbents and often pulling kids in trailers. We help the community by promoting safe bicycle riding, supporting the Napa County Bicycle Advisory Committee, Napa County Bicycle Coalition and sponsoring an Adopt a Highway cleanup section on Silverado Trail.
The Eagle Cycling Club provides cyclists with a variety of riding experiences. Our members can be seen on the road, in the hills, on tandems, on recumbents and often pulling kids in trailers. We help the community by promoting safe bicycle riding, supporting the Napa County Bicycle Advisory Committee, Napa County Bicycle Coalition and sponsoring an Adopt a Highway cleanup section on Silverado Trail.