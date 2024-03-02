East Coast Athletic Club was founded in June 2013. We are an all-inclusive, all ability, running club based in the Borough of Larne but drawing membership from the wider coastal East Antrim area, and beyond! East Coast AC is a Clubmark accredited club. We are more than just a running club and have been formed to: 'attract, facilitate and inspire anyone of any ability to achieve what they want to achieve in Athletics in the Borough of Larne and beyond.'
