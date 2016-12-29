Edmonton Running Club

Our Club was formed in 1981 and has built up a strong membership with many members having been with us from the start. Many new members have joined us in the last two years and the club is now a thriving mixture of male and female runners with varied experiences and aspirations from a range of different backgrounds. Our home is Hazelwood Sports Club in Winchmore Hill, Enfield, where we meet twice weekly and sometimes for social events. We run in groups on the streets & trails in the surrounding