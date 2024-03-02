Elite Event management is a professional event management company delivery proactive, tailored event management solutions to all our clients. We specialise in planning, implementing and successfully delivering mass participation sporting events in iconic locations around Ireland. We organise and manage Quest Adventure Series, Run Killarney and the Ring of Beara Cycle Kenmare.
Elite Event management is a professional event management company delivery proactive, tailored event management solutions to all our clients. We specialise in planning, implementing and successfully delivering mass participation sporting events in iconic locations around Ireland. We organise and manage Quest Adventure Series, Run Killarney and the Ring of Beara Cycle Kenmare.