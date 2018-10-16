Elite Executive Events is a team of professionals founded by former senior executives from Tourism & Adventure companies and past members of the Australian Army. With backgrounds Hotels/Resorts and Airlines as well as, Health and Fitness, Medical Corps and Learning & Development we are committed to assisting people in becoming significantly more effective in their personal and professional lives. At Elite Executive Events we aim to offer you the experience of a lifetime, working together to deliver our three areas of service: adventure experiences; fitness offerings; and leadership/team development programs. Elite Executive Events deliver fundraising events as a full event service offering to charities, allowing the charities to do what they do best and focus on their wonderful causes and benefits to their customers, while also enabling the charity branding to dominate.