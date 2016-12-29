Emer Casey Foundation
We are one of Ireland’s leading charities in the area of ovarian cancer. The Emer Casey Foundation was set up in 2006 following the death, at a young age, of Emer Casey from Youghal Co. Cork from ovarian cancer. The ethos of the Foundation is one of volunteerism and inclusion and a belief that each step in this area, big or small, saves lives.
