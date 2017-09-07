Since London 2012, Essex County Council, along with Active Essex, have been developing Hadleigh Park into world-class sporting venue with one of the best mountain bike courses in the country at its heart. The Active Essex team at Essex County Council have been working closely with the local community to preserve this great sporting legacy which, along with the bike trails, boasts a brand new Hub that includes a 400 space car park, a cafe, bike shop, bike workshop, rangers office.